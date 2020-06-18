Pioneer Embroideries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Lokesh Machines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2020.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Lokesh Machines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2020.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 24.6 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4260 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 23.04. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3047 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 280.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10615 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd spurt 19.99% to Rs 92.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9748 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd advanced 19.95% to Rs 22.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9018 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)