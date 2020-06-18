JUST IN
Carborundum Universal resumes operations at manufacturing facility in Kolkata
ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2020.

ITI Ltd soared 14.82% to Rs 103.8 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81074 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd spiked 13.48% to Rs 1135. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57543 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd surged 13.37% to Rs 58.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30393 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd jumped 12.39% to Rs 30.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 134.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd added 11.99% to Rs 41.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39477 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 12:00 IST

