Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to hike stake in Petronet MHB
Hindustan Foods resumes operations after receiving requisite permissions
Volumes soar at Hindustan Unilever Ltd counter
Hindustan Zinc bounces after 10-day slump
-
Sales decline 38.04% to Rs 52.57 croreNet profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 68.18% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.04% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.5784.85 -38 OPM %7.676.29 -PBDT2.654.22 -37 PBT0.552.27 -76 NP0.421.32 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU