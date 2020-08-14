Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.04% to Rs 52.57 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 68.18% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.04% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.52.5784.857.676.292.654.220.552.270.421.32

