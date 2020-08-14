Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 38.04% to Rs 52.57 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 68.18% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.04% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.5784.85 -38 OPM %7.676.29 -PBDT2.654.22 -37 PBT0.552.27 -76 NP0.421.32 -68

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:53 IST

