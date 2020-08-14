Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit declines 4.44% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 86.56 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital declined 4.44% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 86.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.5692.75 -7 OPM %71.6666.44 -PBDT22.6624.29 -7 PBT21.7223.44 -7 NP15.0715.77 -4
