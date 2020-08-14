Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit declines 4.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 86.56 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital declined 4.44% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 86.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.86.5692.7571.6666.4422.6624.2921.7223.4415.0715.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)