Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.94% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.46.0145.6414.1315.056.456.984.806.232.513.30

