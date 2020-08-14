Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 46.01 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.94% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46.0145.64 1 OPM %14.1315.05 -PBDT6.456.98 -8 PBT4.806.23 -23 NP2.513.30 -24
