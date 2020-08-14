Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 62.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.11% to Rs 474.50 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 62.15% to Rs 47.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 474.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 742.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.474.50742.664.7518.9972.61199.9567.23194.1847.59125.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)