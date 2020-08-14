Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 62.15% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.11% to Rs 474.50 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 62.15% to Rs 47.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 474.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 742.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales474.50742.66 -36 OPM %4.7518.99 -PBDT72.61199.95 -64 PBT67.23194.18 -65 NP47.59125.73 -62
