La Tim Metal & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.68% to Rs 28.84 croreNet Loss of La Tim Metal & Industries reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.68% to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.93% to Rs 177.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 347.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.8458.47 -51 177.37347.31 -49 OPM %0.17-2.65 --2.142.20 - PBDT-1.54-3.97 61 -9.35-0.21 -4352 PBT-2.74-5.04 46 -14.19-4.43 -220 NP-3.15-4.77 34 -13.80-4.53 -205
