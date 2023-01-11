Hindustan Unilever completes acquisition of 51% stake in Zywie Ventures

Hindustan Unilever has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie Ventures for a total consideration of Rs 264.28 crore for the first tranche, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreements dated 8 December, 2022.
Consequent to the above acquisition, Zywie Ventures has become a subsidiary of the Company.
