Hindustan Unilever completes acquisition of 51% stake in Zywie Ventures

Hindustan Unilever has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie Ventures for a total consideration of Rs 264.28 crore for the first tranche, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreements dated 8 December, 2022.

Consequent to the above acquisition, Zywie Ventures has become a subsidiary of the Company.

