Gallantt Ispat receives affirmation in credit ratings

Gallantt Ispat announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed Company's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'lND-A' Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:

Fund based limits (Rs 300 crore) - IND A/ Stable/ IND A1

Non fund based limits (Rs 300 crore) - IND A1

Long term loans proposed (Rs 150 crore) - IND A/ Stable

