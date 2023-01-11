Gallantt Ispat receives affirmation in credit ratings

-
From India Ratings and ResearchGallantt Ispat announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed Company's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'lND-A' Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:
Fund based limits (Rs 300 crore) - IND A/ Stable/ IND A1
Non fund based limits (Rs 300 crore) - IND A1
Long term loans proposed (Rs 150 crore) - IND A/ Stable
