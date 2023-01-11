JUST IN
Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility undergoes USFDA PAI and GMP inspection

Receives Form 483 with six observations

Piramal Pharma announced that the US FDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Piramal Pharma's Lexington (Kentucky, USA) facility from 27 December 2022 to 10 January 2023.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form-483, with six observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) and does not relate to data integrity. The Company is preparing a detailed response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines. The Company remains committed to maintain the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 11:39 IST

