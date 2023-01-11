JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

FMCG shares edge lower
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Chennai Metro Rail project worth Rs 1134 cr

Capital Market 

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received LOA on 10 January 2023 for Construction of Elevated Viaduct (Approximate Length of 10 Km), Nine (9) Elevated Metro Stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman Temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmeancheri-I), Semmeancheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and Stabling Viaduct at SIPCOT.

The accepted contract amount is Rs. 1134.11 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU