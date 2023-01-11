Rail Vikas Nigam bags Chennai Metro Rail project worth Rs 1134 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received LOA on 10 January 2023 for Construction of Elevated Viaduct (Approximate Length of 10 Km), Nine (9) Elevated Metro Stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman Temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmeancheri-I), Semmeancheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and Stabling Viaduct at SIPCOT.

The accepted contract amount is Rs. 1134.11 crore.

