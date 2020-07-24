Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2196, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% slide in NIFTY and a 6.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2196, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 11117.35. The Sensex is at 37862.89, down 0.73%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added around 1.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31101.9, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2188, down 0.93% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 26.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% slide in NIFTY and a 6.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

