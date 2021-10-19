IndusInd Bank Ltd extends winning spree

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1223, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.6% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% gain in NIFTY and a 63.77% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1223, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18569.6. The Sensex is at 62149.48, up 0.62%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 12.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39684.8, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1228.9, up 0.59% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 95.6% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% gain in NIFTY and a 63.77% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

