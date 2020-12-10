Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 1.79%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2333.15, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.05% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% jump in NIFTY and a 11.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2333.15, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 13428.35. The Sensex is at 45779.85, down 0.7%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has gained around 9.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33125.5, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2335.3, up 1.67% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 16.05% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% jump in NIFTY and a 11.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

