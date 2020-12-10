IndusInd Bank breaks 4-day rising streak

IndusInd Bank fell 1.93% to Rs 910.20 on profit booking after a recent rally.

Shares of IndusInd Bank advanced 3.58% in the past four trading sessions to settle at Rs 928.10 yesterday, 9 December 2020, from its close of Rs 896 on 3 December 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 70.677. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 725.22 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 584.27.

IndusInd Bank reported 53.2% decline in net profit to Rs 647.04 crore on 1.6% fall in total income to Rs 8,731.05 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers.

