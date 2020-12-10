Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 PAT spurts 81% to Rs 298 cr
Fertilizers stocks in demand
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 33.11% in the June 2020 quarter
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 80.30% in the June 2020 quarter
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.23% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Triveni Turbine Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2020.
Triveni Turbine Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2020.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 11.79% to Rs 82.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 8.07% to Rs 87.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13826 shares in the past one month.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd soared 6.24% to Rs 224.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71888 shares in the past one month.
Tube Investments of India Ltd advanced 5.92% to Rs 848.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd gained 4.96% to Rs 79.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44495 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU