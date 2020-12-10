Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2020.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 11.79% to Rs 82.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 8.07% to Rs 87.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13826 shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd soared 6.24% to Rs 224.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71888 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd advanced 5.92% to Rs 848.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd gained 4.96% to Rs 79.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44495 shares in the past one month.

