Hindustan Zinc declares fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per share

The miner's board approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for the Financial Year 2022-23.The board of Hindustan Zinc in its meeting held on 21 March 2023 approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share for the Financial Year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 10985.83 crore.
The record date for the purpose of payment of fourth interim dividend is 29 March 2023.
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of December 2022, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.
The mining company's consolidated net profit slipped 20.2% to Rs 2,156 crore from Rs 2,701 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 7,866 crore, down 1.6% year on year (YoY).
Shares of Hindustan Zinc fell 0.06% to Rs 310.45 on Tuesday, 21 March 2023.
