Capri Global Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astec Lifesciences Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and GRM Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2023.

Capri Global Capital Ltd lost 5.97% to Rs 584.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31802 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd crashed 4.19% to Rs 1186.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 568 shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 3.92% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd pared 3.32% to Rs 39.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

GRM Overseas Ltd fell 3.27% to Rs 197. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19026 shares in the past one month.

