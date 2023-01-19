Hindustan Zinc Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.7, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 17.65% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.7, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 18110.4. The Sensex is at 60890.24, down 0.25%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 12.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6905.8, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)