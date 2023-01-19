PTC India Financial hits the roof as board appoints S Gopal as CFO

JUST IN
PTC India Financial Services (PFS) was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 18 after the company's board approved the selection of S Gopal as a director (finance) and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

The company said that Gopal's appointment will be effective from the date of his joining and will be subject to completion of his joining formalities and submission of his relieving letter.

S Gopal is a graduate in commerce and associate member of Institute of Cost Accountant of India. He is currently working with EESL since 2016 and holding the position of group executive director (commercial). He has about 30 years of experience in the power sector. He has experience in the areas of resource mobilization, treasury management, accounts & audit, taxation, contract management and commercial aspects of projects.

PFS is a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC classified as 'Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC)' by RBI. PFS is structured as a 'one-stop shop' for financing of energy value chain and select sectors of infra projects like power, road, port, logistics etc. with focus on renewable energy and sustainable development.

On a consolidated basis, PFS' net profit rose 0.4% to Rs 52.66 crore on 19.2% decline in net sales to Rs 195.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Thu, January 19 2023.

