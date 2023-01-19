Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 0.15%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.7, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.39% in last one year as compared to a 2.09% jump in NIFTY and a 17.78% jump in the Nifty Media.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.7, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18128.75. The Sensex is at 60888.22, down 0.26%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 16.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6905.8, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 130.85, down 0.04% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is down 2.39% in last one year as compared to a 2.09% jump in NIFTY and a 17.78% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 36.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

