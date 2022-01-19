Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 679.66 points or 1.79% at 37196.98 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.7%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 5.7%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.94%),Affle India Ltd (down 4.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NELCO Ltd (down 4.32%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 4.18%), Mphasis Ltd (down 4.14%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.33%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.21%).

On the other hand, Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 8.94%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 7.77%), and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 766.49 or 1.26% at 59988.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.45 points or 1.23% at 17890.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 147.48 points or 0.48% at 30395.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 52.89 points or 0.58% at 9003.24.

On BSE,1257 shares were trading in green, 2072 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

