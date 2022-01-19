Financials stocks dip

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 113.31 points or 1.32% at 8446.47 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 5.44%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.45%),ICICI Securities Ltd (down 3.93%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 3.29%),Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 2.69%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (down 2.68%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 2.55%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 2.55%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 2.4%).

On the other hand, VLS Finance Ltd (up 5.04%), Share India Securities Ltd (up 4.81%), and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 3.95%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 766.49 or 1.26% at 59988.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.45 points or 1.23% at 17890.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 147.48 points or 0.48% at 30395.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 52.89 points or 0.58% at 9003.24.

On BSE,1257 shares were trading in green, 2072 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

