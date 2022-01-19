Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 56.69 points or 1.42% at 3932.65 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.86%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.92%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.2%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.04%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.68%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 1.92%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.18%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 766.49 or 1.26% at 59988.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.45 points or 1.23% at 17890.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 147.48 points or 0.48% at 30395.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 52.89 points or 0.58% at 9003.24.

On BSE,1257 shares were trading in green, 2072 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

