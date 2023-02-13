JUST IN
Antariksh Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 78.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 712.53 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 78.30% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 712.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales712.53649.01 10 OPM %6.978.19 -PBDT38.4057.53 -33 PBT13.2747.53 -72 NP7.7835.86 -78

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:53 IST

