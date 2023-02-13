Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 78.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 712.53 croreNet profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 78.30% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 712.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales712.53649.01 10 OPM %6.978.19 -PBDT38.4057.53 -33 PBT13.2747.53 -72 NP7.7835.86 -78
