Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 78.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 712.53 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 78.30% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 712.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.712.53649.016.978.1938.4057.5313.2747.537.7835.86

