Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.48% to Rs 18.10 croreNet Loss of Ruchi Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.1014.90 21 OPM %22.3836.91 -PBDT2.292.74 -16 PBT-1.61-1.42 -13 NP-2.00-2.42 17
