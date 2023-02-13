Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 118.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 70.07% to Rs 16.48 croreNet profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 118.52% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.07% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.489.69 70 OPM %59.9551.70 -PBDT2.641.02 159 PBT2.510.96 161 NP1.770.81 119
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
