Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 118.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.07% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 118.52% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.07% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.489.6959.9551.702.641.022.510.961.770.81

