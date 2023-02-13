JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Antariksh Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 118.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 70.07% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 118.52% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.07% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.489.69 70 OPM %59.9551.70 -PBDT2.641.02 159 PBT2.510.96 161 NP1.770.81 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU