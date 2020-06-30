Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.98% to Rs 38.50 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 88.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 38.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.50% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 177.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

