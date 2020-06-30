JUST IN
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.98% to Rs 38.50 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 88.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 38.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.50% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 177.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.5056.60 -32 177.84207.56 -14 OPM %5.067.30 -6.886.16 - PBDT0.962.93 -67 7.339.09 -19 PBT0.382.36 -84 5.027.00 -28 NP0.211.75 -88 3.915.32 -27

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:25 IST

