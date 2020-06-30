Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the December 2019 quarter
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
JSHL resumes operations at Hisar facility
Hisar admin to take care of families of medical staff fighting COVID-19
-
Sales decline 31.98% to Rs 38.50 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 88.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 38.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.50% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 177.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.5056.60 -32 177.84207.56 -14 OPM %5.067.30 -6.886.16 - PBDT0.962.93 -67 7.339.09 -19 PBT0.382.36 -84 5.027.00 -28 NP0.211.75 -88 3.915.32 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU