Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 125.36 crore

Net loss of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 69.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 185.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 125.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 194.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 37.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 544.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 456.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales125.36122.71 2 544.06456.70 19 OPM %-19.29-110.12 -4.58-29.44 - PBDT-50.50-159.03 68 -119.03-234.63 49 PBT-60.55-172.38 65 -162.25-288.63 44 NP-69.70185.87 PL -194.2937.67 PL

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:21 IST

