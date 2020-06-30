Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.89% to Rs 1.79 croreNet loss of Lords Ishwar Hotels reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.89% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.74% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.792.59 -31 7.538.64 -13 OPM %-2.236.18 -5.986.37 - PBDT-0.040.16 PL 0.460.55 -16 PBT-0.100.08 PL 0.230.25 -8 NP-0.150.02 PL 0.180.23 -22
