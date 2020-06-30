Talbros Automotive Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 91.84 crore

Net loss of Talbros Automotive Components reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.00% to Rs 6.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 385.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

91.84106.24385.29482.858.959.809.6910.556.3010.4329.3647.341.225.7910.1929.44-0.175.006.7221.68

