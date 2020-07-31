JUST IN
Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 53.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.51% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 53.66% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.51% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.418.28 -11 OPM %10.5318.72 -PBDT0.791.46 -46 PBT0.551.16 -53 NP0.380.82 -54

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 16:15 IST

