Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 53.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.51% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 53.66% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.51% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.7.418.2810.5318.720.791.460.551.160.380.82

