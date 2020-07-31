Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 118.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 222.17 crore

Net Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 118.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 91.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 222.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 205.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 214.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 58.99% to Rs 803.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 505.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

222.17251.33803.01505.06-30.984.60-9.71-11.08-106.4025.54-159.03-163.37-118.7412.78-208.34-214.96-118.80-91.58-205.92-214.01

