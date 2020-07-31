JUST IN
Virtual Global Education standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.39% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Virtual Global Education declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.39% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.54% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.711.02 -30 3.4312.05 -72 OPM %9.86-13.73 --5.830.08 - PBDT0.130.24 -46 0.590.96 -39 PBT0.080.16 -50 0.380.65 -42 NP0.080.16 -50 0.240.47 -49

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 15:45 IST

