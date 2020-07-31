Virtual Global Education standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Virtual Global Education standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2019 quarter
WB govt shelves plan for virtual classrooms
Manya - The Princeton Review launches global admissions fair with universities representatives from Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and US
Kangaroo Kids Education strengthened its new academic year with Virtual Schooling
Camu Virtual Classroom Now Comes Free to all Educational Institutions in the Country
-
Sales decline 30.39% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Virtual Global Education declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.39% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.54% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.711.02 -30 3.4312.05 -72 OPM %9.86-13.73 --5.830.08 - PBDT0.130.24 -46 0.590.96 -39 PBT0.080.16 -50 0.380.65 -42 NP0.080.16 -50 0.240.47 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU