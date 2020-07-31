Relson India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the December 2019 quarter
J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the March 2020 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.38% in the December 2019 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Relson India declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU