HMT completes set up of watch assembly line

HMT announced that to encash the brand equity of HMT Watches, Auxiliary Business Division of HMT took up activities for setting up of a Watch Assembly Line and applied for industrial license for manufacture, assembly, sales & services of watches and clocks.

The Division has now completed the setup of a Watch Assembly Line and has also received the Industrial license. Hence, it now proposes to take up design & development and assembly of new watch models and clocks under the HMT brand, by outsourcing components and in-house assembly.

