ITD Cementation India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

ITD Cementation India has reaffirmed the long-term rating for the Line of Credit (LOC) at [ICRA]A (pronounced ICRA A).

The Outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Negative from Stable.

ICRA has also reaffirmed the short-term rating for the captioned LOC at [ICRA]A1 (pronounced ICRA A one).

