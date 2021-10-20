Honeywell Automation India bags a contract worth Rs 497 cr from Govt. of India

Honeywell Automation India was selected to lead the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund by the Government of India.

The initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women and girls in public places to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence or harassment. The Bengaluru Safe City project is valued at Rs 496.57 crore (i.e. $67 million).

Honeywell Automation India will create an integrated Command & Control Center to manage a state-of-the-art video system that features more than 7,000 video cameras deployed at more than 3,000 locations across the city. The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a "Dial 100" application and drones. Honeywell Automation India will also upgrade the city police department's existing Suraksha app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement.

Bengaluru is among eight cities selected for the Government's Safe City project, which involves identification of hot spots for crimes against women and deployment of various components, including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in community through awareness programs. The Bengaluru Safe City project will be implemented in phases. The company will operate and maintain the security infrastructure for five years.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 6.7% to Rs 91.53 crore on a 7.2% decline in net sales to Rs 683.20 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.47% to currently trade at Rs 42,593.15 on BSE. Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.It has a wide product portfolio in environmental and combustion controls, and sensing and control, and also provides engineering services in the field of automation and control to global clients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)