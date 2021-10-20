Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

-
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, ACC Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 October 2021.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 97411 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8782 shares. The stock lost 4.99% to Rs.547.95. Volumes stood at 7165 shares in the last session.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 16.02 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.53% to Rs.2,806.75. Volumes stood at 17894 shares in the last session.
Adani Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36254 shares. The stock slipped 2.27% to Rs.1,700.00. Volumes stood at 4037 shares in the last session.
ACC Ltd witnessed volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25689 shares. The stock increased 4.62% to Rs.2,349.25. Volumes stood at 23166 shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43058 shares. The stock rose 1.37% to Rs.1,429.00. Volumes stood at 17134 shares in the last session.
