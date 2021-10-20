5paisa Capital tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 1.4 cr

5paisa Capital fell 7.86% to Rs 461.80 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 51.06% to Rs 1.39 crore on 29.76% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 67.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 57.03% to Rs 1.65 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The net profit fell 80.69% and total revenue from operations rose 13.05% in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

Prakarsh Gagdani, whole-time director and CEO, 5paisa Capital, commented on the financial results: "Q2FY22 saw acceleration of our efforts to grow both new client acquisition and revenue. With 23% growth, acquisition of 3.4 Lac customers was highest ever in a quarter. Topline also grew 13% Q-o-Q and 31% Y-o-Y. Our investment in building brand has temporarily impacted profitability but this conscious decision is in the right direction and will help us build a strong long term and sustainable business model."

The company on-boarded more than 3,42,000 new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 19.7 lakh. The 5paisa mobile app had about 85.7 lakh downloads at the end of the quarter.

The company's income from standalone capital market business for the quarter stood at Rs 68.4 crore, up 13% q-o-q and 31% y-o-y. Total comprehensive income from the standalone business stood at Rs 1.7 crore, down 77% q-o-q and 61% y-o-y.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

