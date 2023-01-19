Hong Kong Hang Seng falls 0.12%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 27.02 points, or 0.12%, to 21,650.98. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 27.97 points, or 0.38%, to 7,312.76.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group slid 1.7% to HK$112.20 and JD.com lost 1.5% to HK$231.80.
Meituan retreated 2.1% to HK$160.20. Kuaishou Technology tumbled 6% to HK$68.15 after a co-founder cut his stake in the short-video platform operator.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU