Hong Kong Hang Seng falls 0.12%

Hong Kong share market finished volatile session slightly lower on Thursday, 19 January 2023, as investors opted to book profit on tracking negative lead from Wall Street overnight and caution ahead of the China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which starts on Jan. 21.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 27.02 points, or 0.12%, to 21,650.98. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 27.97 points, or 0.38%, to 7,312.76.

Among blue chips, Alibaba Group slid 1.7% to HK$112.20 and JD.com lost 1.5% to HK$231.80.

Meituan retreated 2.1% to HK$160.20. Kuaishou Technology tumbled 6% to HK$68.15 after a co-founder cut his stake in the short-video platform operator.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:26 IST

