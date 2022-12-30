Hong Kong Market ends day with gain

Hong Kong share market finished session slightly higher on final session of the year, Friday, 30 December 2022, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight and reports that economic activity is rebounding in some cities in China where COVID-19 infections have likely peaked.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 40.27 points, or 0.2%, to 19,781.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 9.37 points, or 0.14%, to 6,704.94.

The Hang Seng Index declined nearly 15% this year.

Hong Kong financial markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for a public holiday and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Among blue chips, NetEase gained 2.9% to HK$114.50, and developer Longfor Group climbed 3% to HK$24.30 while Alibaba Group Holding added 0.8% to HK$86.25. AIA Group rose 2% to HK$86.80, and Baidu advanced 1.6% to HK$111.70.

