Hong Kong Market ends lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 26 points, or 0.12%, to 21,164.42. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 18.26 points, or 0.26%, to 7,144.45.
The US shot down another flying object on Sunday, the fourth such suspected surveillance balloon detected in North America in a week, while also slapping new sanctions on more Chinese entities with alleged military ties.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group retreated 0.1% to HK$104 and e-commerce rival JD.com slumped 1.4% to HK$207.40 while HSBC lost 0.4% to HK$57.75.
Shares of realty stocks declined, with Link Reit tumbling 13% to HK$54.75, as it is seeking HK$18.8 billion (US$2.4 billion) via a fully underwritten 1-for-5 rights issue at HK$44.20 each, a 30% discount to its market price.
New World Development slid 6.7% to HK$22.35 and Henderson Land fell 4.8% to HK$27.80.
Hong-Kong listed Chinese developers and banks also fell. China Overseas Land and Investment slid 0.7% to HK$20, while China Merchants Bank declined 2.1% to HK$45.40 and China Construction Bank declined 0.6% to HK$4.95.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU