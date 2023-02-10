JUST IN
Sensex slides 124 pts, Nifty holds 17,850; NSE VIX below 13 mark
Singapore Market ends marginally in the green

The Singapore stock market finished session tad higher on Friday, 10 February 2023, on the back of gains in banks and realty stocks.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index rose 1.21 points, or 0.04%, to 3,360.69 after trading between 3,334.47 and 3,366.85. Volume was 1.21 billion shares worth S$883.72 million changed hands.

There were 222 gainers and 329 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 0.81% to S$1.25, while the bottom performing stock was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, falling 1.7% to S$1.73.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest gainer by value on the Singapore Exchange, rising 0.7% to HK$52.20. NIO Inc was the biggest loser for the day, shedding 3.76% to US$10.47.

The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank added 0.5% to S$30.55 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.3% to S$36.03, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.4% at S$13.15.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:51 IST

