Singapore Market ends marginally in the green

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index rose 1.21 points, or 0.04%, to 3,360.69 after trading between 3,334.47 and 3,366.85. Volume was 1.21 billion shares worth S$883.72 million changed hands.
There were 222 gainers and 329 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 0.81% to S$1.25, while the bottom performing stock was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, falling 1.7% to S$1.73.
Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest gainer by value on the Singapore Exchange, rising 0.7% to HK$52.20. NIO Inc was the biggest loser for the day, shedding 3.76% to US$10.47.
The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank added 0.5% to S$30.55 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.3% to S$36.03, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.4% at S$13.15.
