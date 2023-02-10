Singapore Market ends marginally in the green

The Singapore stock market finished session tad higher on Friday, 10 February 2023, on the back of gains in banks and realty stocks.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index rose 1.21 points, or 0.04%, to 3,360.69 after trading between 3,334.47 and 3,366.85. Volume was 1.21 billion shares worth S$883.72 million changed hands.

There were 222 gainers and 329 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 0.81% to S$1.25, while the bottom performing stock was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, falling 1.7% to S$1.73.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest gainer by value on the Singapore Exchange, rising 0.7% to HK$52.20. NIO Inc was the biggest loser for the day, shedding 3.76% to US$10.47.

The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank added 0.5% to S$30.55 and DBS Group Holdings added 0.3% to S$36.03, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.4% at S$13.15.

