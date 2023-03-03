Hong Kong Market extends gain

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 138.08 points, or 0.68%, to 20,567.54. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 82.42 points, or 1.2%, to 6,939.62.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group gained 0.5% to HK$88 and Tencent jumped 1.3% to HK$367.60.
Search engine operator Baidu rallied 5.3% to HK$149.40. Bilibili surged 10% to HK$168.90.
Consumer-related stocks also advanced. Sands China led Macau casino operators higher with a 1.3% gain to HK$27.50 while hotpot chain Haidilao rallied 3.1% to HK$23.15.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU