Hong Kong Market falls on profit booking

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 619.17 points, or 2.73%, to 22,069.730. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 277.54 points, or 3.57%, to 7,496.07.
Hong Kong's benchmark stock index rose 2.9% last week to near an 11-month high, buoyed by signs of stronger consumer spending in mainland China.
The gauge has surged 14% this month
Among blue chips, Developer Country Garden fell 8.3% to HK$2.97 while Alibaba Group Holding declined 7.1% to HK$109 and chip maker SMIC weakened 5% to HK$17.40. Hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao lost 6.9% to HK$21.75.
