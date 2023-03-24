Hong Kong Markets falls on profit taking

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 133.96 points, or 0.67%, to 19,915.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 41.66 points, or 0.61%, to 6,794.80.
Among blue chips, HSBC tumbled 2.9% to HK$52.15, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) eased 1.4% to HK$25.15. Country Garden dropped 3.4% to HK$2.24, and China Resources Land weakened 1.3% to HK$35.40. Alibaba Group Holding dropped 1% to HK$85.30, and Wuxi Biologics lost 3.6% to HK$48.90.
