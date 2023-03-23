Hong Kong Markets extends gain

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 458.21 points, or 2.34%, to 20,049.64. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index inclined 196.47 points, or 2.96%, to 6,836.46.
Among blue chips, Tencent jumped 7.5% to HK$373.20, while Alibaba Group gained 3.9% to HK$86.05. Sunny Optical advanced 5.4% to HK$97.05, while shipping giant Orient Overseas International surged 16.3% to HK$151.80.
Shares of computers/consumer electronics firm Lenovo Group and e-commerce company Meituan gained 11.4% and 8.3%, respectively. Shares of pharmaceuticals company CSPC Pharmaceutical Group weakened 7.3%.
Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.4% to HK$106.60, and Henderson Land rose 1.1% to HK$27, leading gains among Hong Kong developers. HSBC climbed 0.1% to HK$53.55
