Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has released the 2017-18 (Final) and 2018-19 (1st Advance Est.) of Area and Production of Crops. These estimates are based on the information received from different State/UTs in the country. witnessed record production of 311.7 MT Crops in 2017-18, 3.7% higher than the previous year and 10% higher than past 5 years' average production.

Production of fruits is estimated at 97.35 million tonnes which is 4.8% higher than previous year. Production of vegetables is estimated at about 187.5 million tonnes which is about 3.5% higher than the previous year. With an increase of 3.7%, the production of Onion during the year 2017-18 is estimated at 23.26 Million Tonnes as against 22.4 Million Tonnes in 2016-17. Production of Potato in the year 2017-18 (Final) is estimated at 51.3 Million Tonnes as against 48.6 Million Tonnes in 2016-17 (5.6% higher than 2016-17).

The Total production of the country is estimated to be 314.5 Million Tonnes during 2018-19 (First Adv. Est) which would be 0.95% higher than the 2017-18 and 8% higher than the past 5 years' average production. Onion production in current year is likely to be around 23.62 Million Tonnes as against 23.26 Million Tonnes in 2017-18 (1.5% higher). Potato production in current year is estimated at 52.58 Million Tonnes as against 51.31 Million Tonnes in 2017-18 (6% higher). Tomato production in the current year is likely to be around 20.51Million Tonnes as against 19.76 Million Tonnes in 2017-18 (2% higher).

