Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd soars 0.95%, gains for fifth straight session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2741.85, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% jump in NIFTY and a 7.12% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2741.85, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18099.85. The Sensex is at 60850.74, up 0.38%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 2.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18772.4, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2739.15, up 0.86% on the day. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up 7.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% jump in NIFTY and a 7.12% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 32.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)